Thread: X2 fuel door fill piece

#1
PWCToday Regular
Join Date Aug 2017
Posts 56

X2 fuel door fill piece

I've seen someone in the past made a fiberglass piece to use when filling an x2 fuel door. It has the hole for the cap already. Any help would be awesome

#2
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date Apr 2007
Posts 9,545

Re: X2 fuel door fill piece

I believe his screen name is WB1994



Here it is -



