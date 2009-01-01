Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking for input, js550 tear down, engine paint, porting etc. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location canada Age 28 Posts 25 Looking for input, js550 tear down, engine paint, porting etc. Have my engine out and want to paint it, what paint do you guys use? Aswell as for the engine bay?

What other things should I do for maintenance while the engine is out?

Crank seals done last winter by previous owner.

The carburetor always worked flawless for me. But I could never turn the mixture screw out enough to make it run rich, it always ran just perfect. Being said I decided to leave the rev limiter hooked up to be safe, but I would like to remove it. Any thing I can do to give it a bit more range of adjustment?



Since I have it out and the manifolds off, is there a posted set of specs to do a small port job and keep it reliable? Or is it worth the effort on the piston port 550?

has a kerker pipe, Mariner water box. Stock intake, carb, impeller. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,840 Re: Looking for input, js550 tear down, engine paint, porting etc. You still running the bn38? You can drill out the main jet using a numbered bit set. You can also get the head milled if its stock, mill .035" off it. Buy an aftermarket impeller, the stocker sucks, you can pick up an old school straight 15 pitch for $50.

I use vht and duplicolor engine paint with good results. Jam wadded up plastic bags in the intake and exhaust to keep water out. Use hot soapy water and a red scotchbrite to wash the engine down. Blow it off with air, then let it dry good. Ready to paint. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location canada Age 28 Posts 25 Re: Looking for input, js550 tear down, engine paint, porting etc. Yes stock carb on it. I didn't realize it had a jet behind the needle.

I will take it out and see if I can find a larger one.

Locally, and almost everywhere I go the colour selection isn't that good and I see everyone has sweet florescent colors, but if I have too I will use the vht or duplicolour choices.

Been looking for an impeller in Canada mines completely pooched I ate a rock in the fall, still have about 3 months till I can ride it....

Going to pull the head when I paint it, will see if it appears milled.

Do people ever three bond the jugs to the base to advance port timing and raise compression on these engines?

Ive seen it done on different makes and models of engines, like any engine monkeying with the port timing can make it worse if you don't know what your doing, that's why we ask the internet. Lol. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) bandit88 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules