  Today, 10:08 AM
    Wakemaker69
    Cylinder head studs install ?

    For the cylinder exchange program and reinstall of the cylinder cover studs, do you recommend locktite, anti-seize or nothing. Thank you
  Today, 10:56 AM
    SBT-Tech
    Re: Cylinder head studs install ?

    Loctite 242 on each end of the studs.
