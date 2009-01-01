Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Cylinder head studs install ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location FL Posts 6 Cylinder head studs install ? For the cylinder exchange program and reinstall of the cylinder cover studs, do you recommend locktite, anti-seize or nothing. Thank you Last edited by Wakemaker69; Today at 10:10 AM . Reason: Typo #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Clearwater Florida Posts 52 Re: Cylinder head studs install ? Loctite 242 on each end of the studs. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) SBT-Tech Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules