|
|
-
Cylinder head studs install ?
For the cylinder exchange program and reinstall of the cylinder cover studs, do you recommend locktite, anti-seize or nothing. Thank you
Last edited by Wakemaker69; Today at 10:10 AM.
Reason: Typo
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Cylinder head studs install ?
Loctite 242 on each end of the studs.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- SBT-Tech
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules