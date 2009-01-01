Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: F12x turbo replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location Durban Posts 1 F12x turbo replacement Hi All,

‘I have read a few posts on what options are available when needing to replace the Aquatrax turbo.

i was hoping there may be a few more options available as the last posts are quite old.

Is my best option to buy a replacement turbo from jetskiint.com?

i saw h2oextreme was recommended elsewhere, but have seen a few negative posts about the company.

Are there any cheaper non OEM options available?



any help will be greatly appreciated. Last edited by Silverc; Today at 07:58 AM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 280 Re: F12x turbo replacement Why did your turbo fail? If you replace it and don't know the reason it failed it might just fail again very quickly. You can buy just the turbo for about $450 brand new and then just mate it up with your wastegate housing assembly. The only thing holding those two parts together is a clamp , you'll have to remove 3 all lines being very careful not to lose the crush washers and of course you need to pump all the oil out tilt your ski as far down in the front as you can to keep it from running out when you pull the lines. Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 09:30 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) banjomaniac Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules