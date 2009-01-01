Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yammie Guru's #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location alabama Posts 32 Yammie Guru's Well, I couldn't resist. Went and looked at the 97 1100, and the hull and seats are mint. It wont run, but for what I got it for its a good deal. Here's my question, figured the motor was toast, put a hot battery in it, and its seems to locked up. Looking over what I could in the dark, found where a oil line had come off, some oil in the bilge. Do you think it only locked up top half, or toasted the whole engine? Thanks in advance for any advice, before I tear into it. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,836 Re: Yammie Guru's It will depend on how long it was run after the oil line came off. You wont know until you tear it down how bad the damage is. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



