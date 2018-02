Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB: gp1200r upper case. Good core. #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2003 Location Knoxville TN Age 39 Posts 685 WTB: gp1200r upper case. Good core. Like title says. Upper case for 66v no cracks.

Pm price to 37737

01 superjet

http://www.865-customz.com

http://www.watercraft-parts.com jake01 superjet #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 56 Posts 3,122 Re: WTB: gp1200r upper case. Good core. You need to replace both halves. They are a matched set, machined together. You can't mix and match them.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

86 X2 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,975 Re: WTB: gp1200r upper case. Good core. Jake I think I have one,I will look tomorrow.



Dan @ Water Worx Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 07:30 PM . #4 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2003 Location Knoxville TN Age 39 Posts 685 Re: WTB: gp1200r upper case. Good core. Originally Posted by Chester Originally Posted by You need to replace both halves. They are a matched set, machined together. You can't mix and match them.



Chester

01 superjet

http://www.865-customz.com

http://www.watercraft-parts.com jake01 superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules