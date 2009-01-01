Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 92 750SX Fuel Send #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Manhattan Beach/Los Angeles Age 32 Posts 57 92 750SX Fuel Send Looking for a fuel send on a 92 750SX. The part that connects to the fuel tank for the fuel selector. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location Lancaster, OH Age 37 Posts 213 Re: 92 750SX Fuel Send If you're referring to the pickup tube assembly in the top of the tank, I have one. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Manhattan Beach/Los Angeles Age 32 Posts 57 Re: 92 750SX Fuel Send Originally Posted by Bobabooie Originally Posted by If you're referring to the pickup tube assembly in the top of the tank, I have one.

Yes, the assembly that connects to the top of the tank that has the regular and reserve fuel line. What do you want for it?



Potentially found one for 26 shipped new online. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules