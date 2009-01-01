|
PWCToday Regular
92 750SX Fuel Send
Looking for a fuel send on a 92 750SX. The part that connects to the fuel tank for the fuel selector.
Re: 92 750SX Fuel Send
If you're referring to the pickup tube assembly in the top of the tank, I have one.
PWCToday Regular
Re: 92 750SX Fuel Send
Originally Posted by Bobabooie
If you're referring to the pickup tube assembly in the top of the tank, I have one.
Yes, the assembly that connects to the top of the tank that has the regular and reserve fuel line. What do you want for it?
Potentially found one for 26 shipped new online.
