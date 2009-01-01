pxctoday

  Today, 03:12 PM #1
    DasDisco
    PWCToday Regular
    92 750SX Fuel Send

    Looking for a fuel send on a 92 750SX. The part that connects to the fuel tank for the fuel selector.
  Today, 06:35 PM #2
    Bobabooie
    Re: 92 750SX Fuel Send

    If you're referring to the pickup tube assembly in the top of the tank, I have one.
  Today, 06:57 PM #3
    DasDisco
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: 92 750SX Fuel Send

    Quote Originally Posted by Bobabooie View Post
    If you're referring to the pickup tube assembly in the top of the tank, I have one.

    Yes, the assembly that connects to the top of the tank that has the regular and reserve fuel line. What do you want for it?

    Potentially found one for 26 shipped new online.
