Hi Everyone. New to the Forum world. I have a 16 Superjet and have been looking for anyone in the Massachusetts area who is willing to do engine work and body work like footholds. I have called every place in my area for someone who does work ..



Bobs sea doo in Easton told me they don't touch Yamahas

Cap code Jet Sports doesn't take phone calls ...email only and I've received no response

JEM in Dartmouth....whoever answered the phone didn't know what footholds were

Motorsports Nation stated they don't mess with the hull and recommended I join a forum to find someone, so here I am. anyone now of a place? thanks

Hi StevieMack,

I get so many spam calls & emails its hard to tell whos real



My cell is 508-737-8156

Email: chris@ccjetsports.com



I mainly work on 4strokes these days for a lot of reasons but give me a call and Ill help as best I can





Owner / Tech

Cape Cod Jet Sports

129 Industrial Dr, Unit 1

Mashpee, MA 02649



