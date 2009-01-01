pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:46 PM #1
    StevieMack
    StevieMack is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    1

    Jet Ski Mechanic

    Hi Everyone. New to the Forum world. I have a 16 Superjet and have been looking for anyone in the Massachusetts area who is willing to do engine work and body work like footholds. I have called every place in my area for someone who does work ..

    Bobs sea doo in Easton told me they don't touch Yamahas
    Cap code Jet Sports doesn't take phone calls ...email only and I've received no response
    JEM in Dartmouth....whoever answered the phone didn't know what footholds were
    Motorsports Nation stated they don't mess with the hull and recommended I join a forum to find someone, so here I am. anyone now of a place? thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:09 PM #2
    ccjetsports
    ccjetsports is offline
    PWCToday Regular ccjetsports's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Cape Cod, MA
    Posts
    54

    Re: Jet Ski Mechanic

    Hi StevieMack,
    I get so many spam calls & emails its hard to tell whos real

    My cell is 508-737-8156
    Email: chris@ccjetsports.com

    I mainly work on 4strokes these days for a lot of reasons but give me a call and Ill help as best I can


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Chris Hines
    Owner / Tech
    Cape Cod Jet Sports
    129 Industrial Dr, Unit 1
    Mashpee, MA 02649

    click here
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 