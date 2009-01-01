|
|
-
Jet Ski Mechanic
Hi Everyone. New to the Forum world. I have a 16 Superjet and have been looking for anyone in the Massachusetts area who is willing to do engine work and body work like footholds. I have called every place in my area for someone who does work ..
Bobs sea doo in Easton told me they don't touch Yamahas
Cap code Jet Sports doesn't take phone calls ...email only and I've received no response
JEM in Dartmouth....whoever answered the phone didn't know what footholds were
Motorsports Nation stated they don't mess with the hull and recommended I join a forum to find someone, so here I am. anyone now of a place? thanks
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Jet Ski Mechanic
Hi StevieMack,
I get so many spam calls & emails its hard to tell whos real
My cell is 508-737-8156
Email: chris@ccjetsports.com
I mainly work on 4strokes these days for a lot of reasons but give me a call and Ill help as best I can
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Chris Hines
Owner / Tech
Cape Cod Jet Sports
129 Industrial Dr, Unit 1
Mashpee, MA 02649
click here
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules