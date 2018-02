Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SUperjet Handle Pole/Steering Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alabama Posts 13 SUperjet Handle Pole/Steering Question Fellas, I have a RN superjet that I have yet to ride. It is setup for freestyle riding but I will be riding buoys with it. As you can see the pole is shortened considerably and it has an aftermarket steering system. I am thinking about trying to find someone to trade me straight up for a stock pole and steering system. What do you guys think?







RN Steering 2.jpegRN Steering 1.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules