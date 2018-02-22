pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:50 PM #1
    bluffskier
    Join Date
    May 2006
    Location
    Texas
    Small Pin 750SS, dual carb, coffman exhaust jetting

    Hi, I'm redoing some CDK-2 dual carbs for my friend and was wondering what the jetting should be for the Coffman pipe. It's a silver pipe, i read they made a Hurricane and Rocket pipe. The jets in there now are like a 42,72, and I think a 142, don't really remember off the top if my head, also, what is the pop off supposed to be at?

    Sent from my SM-N920T using Tapatalk
  2. Today, 06:42 PM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Re: Small Pin 750SS, dual carb, coffman exhaust jetting

    im running a ssxi engine with the 3 jet keihins. i believe stock is 72,42,142 like you listed. popoff stock i believe i measured 30-32psi. im running the stock rectangular arrestor with both side grommets removed as well as the thinnest screen inside. i had to lower my popoff( shorter spring in the rebuild kit) 20-22psi and rejet the carbs to 78,50,145 to get it to run right. im running a westcoast pipe and running the engine in a 550 hull. this was on a fresh rebuild with all new seals, pistons and passed a leakdown test.
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
