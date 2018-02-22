|
I dream skis
Small Pin 750SS, dual carb, coffman exhaust jetting
Hi, I'm redoing some CDK-2 dual carbs for my friend and was wondering what the jetting should be for the Coffman pipe. It's a silver pipe, i read they made a Hurricane and Rocket pipe. The jets in there now are like a 42,72, and I think a 142, don't really remember off the top if my head, also, what is the pop off supposed to be at?
Re: Small Pin 750SS, dual carb, coffman exhaust jetting
im running a ssxi engine with the 3 jet keihins. i believe stock is 72,42,142 like you listed. popoff stock i believe i measured 30-32psi. im running the stock rectangular arrestor with both side grommets removed as well as the thinnest screen inside. i had to lower my popoff( shorter spring in the rebuild kit) 20-22psi and rejet the carbs to 78,50,145 to get it to run right. im running a westcoast pipe and running the engine in a 550 hull. this was on a fresh rebuild with all new seals, pistons and passed a leakdown test.
