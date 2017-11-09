Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: HX prop numbers #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Iowa Posts 34 HX prop numbers I sold my HX and the buyer wants to change stock prop out with more low end to help him side mount. top speed can be sacrificed if need be. I thought the HX was slow on bottom end anyway. We have a 18/23 Skat but i'm pretty sure that is too tall and meant for speed. Can someone advice us on what size is good for desired results. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 36 Posts 33 Re: HX prop numbers You can call skat or solas and ask them. They should be able to help you out. I think I have a 16/21 which gave a little more bottom end on my stocker hx. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Kalamazoo, Michigan Posts 146 Re: HX prop numbers I have a 16-21 that came off from my HX when it had the 720 motor in it. I would like to trade for a 16-23, 16-24 or a 17-22.20171109_065732.jpg20171109_065800.jpg20171109_070042.jpg #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Iowa Posts 34 Re: HX prop numbers ok ya so that 18/23 is tooooo much for a stock 720. anyone running a bigger motor that wants speed i'm sure this prop will be for sale. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,836 Re: HX prop numbers The 18/23 sounds like its for a modded 787. If he's a big guy like me he should try a 14/19 or 15/20. The stock impeller is 11/22 and they don't do well off the bottom. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,848 Re: HX prop numbers When talking impeller numbers remember, they will differ from manufacture. Hub design, blade design, blade overlap etc all make a difference in the way an impeller loads the pump, and engine.



Even the same company, impellers will differ. A big hub swirl skat will be different than a standard straight blade scat.

Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Iowa Posts 34 Re: HX prop numbers I spoke to Skat Trak and was told it is a swirl prop but is too much for a stock 720. This is a Skat Trak 18/23 swirl. #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,975 Re: HX prop numbers Yeah that prop is way too big....& the 720 is a dog on the bottom & wont never pull very well off idle.



