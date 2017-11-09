pxctoday

Thread: HX prop numbers

  Today, 12:13 PM #1
    catpower
    catpower is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Iowa
    Posts
    34

    HX prop numbers

    I sold my HX and the buyer wants to change stock prop out with more low end to help him side mount. top speed can be sacrificed if need be. I thought the HX was slow on bottom end anyway. We have a 18/23 Skat but i'm pretty sure that is too tall and meant for speed. Can someone advice us on what size is good for desired results.
  Today, 12:39 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    36
    Posts
    33

    Re: HX prop numbers

    You can call skat or solas and ask them. They should be able to help you out. I think I have a 16/21 which gave a little more bottom end on my stocker hx.
  Today, 01:06 PM #3
    critracer
    critracer is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Kalamazoo, Michigan
    Posts
    146

    Re: HX prop numbers

    I have a 16-21 that came off from my HX when it had the 720 motor in it. I would like to trade for a 16-23, 16-24 or a 17-22.20171109_065732.jpg20171109_065800.jpg20171109_070042.jpg
  Today, 02:25 PM #4
    catpower
    catpower is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Iowa
    Posts
    34

    Re: HX prop numbers

    ok ya so that 18/23 is tooooo much for a stock 720. anyone running a bigger motor that wants speed i'm sure this prop will be for sale.
  Today, 02:38 PM #5
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,836

    Re: HX prop numbers

    The 18/23 sounds like its for a modded 787. If he's a big guy like me he should try a 14/19 or 15/20. The stock impeller is 11/22 and they don't do well off the bottom.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 03:15 PM #6
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,848

    Re: HX prop numbers

    When talking impeller numbers remember, they will differ from manufacture. Hub design, blade design, blade overlap etc all make a difference in the way an impeller loads the pump, and engine.

    Even the same company, impellers will differ. A big hub swirl skat will be different than a standard straight blade scat.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
  Today, 04:50 PM #7
    catpower
    catpower is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Iowa
    Posts
    34

    Re: HX prop numbers

    I spoke to Skat Trak and was told it is a swirl prop but is too much for a stock 720. This is a Skat Trak 18/23 swirl.
  Today, 07:28 PM #8
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,975

    Re: HX prop numbers

    Yeah that prop is way too big....& the 720 is a dog on the bottom & wont never pull very well off idle.

    Single carb helps the best & I just so happen to have a complete setup for that.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 