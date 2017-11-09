Thread: HX prop numbers

|
HX prop numbers
I sold my HX and the buyer wants to change stock prop out with more low end to help him side mount. top speed can be sacrificed if need be. I thought the HX was slow on bottom end anyway. We have a 18/23 Skat but i'm pretty sure that is too tall and meant for speed. Can someone advice us on what size is good for desired results.
Re: HX prop numbers
You can call skat or solas and ask them. They should be able to help you out. I think I have a 16/21 which gave a little more bottom end on my stocker hx.
Re: HX prop numbers
I have a 16-21 that came off from my HX when it had the 720 motor in it. I would like to trade for a 16-23, 16-24 or a 17-22.20171109_065732.jpg20171109_065800.jpg20171109_070042.jpg
Re: HX prop numbers
ok ya so that 18/23 is tooooo much for a stock 720. anyone running a bigger motor that wants speed i'm sure this prop will be for sale.
Re: HX prop numbers
The 18/23 sounds like its for a modded 787. If he's a big guy like me he should try a 14/19 or 15/20. The stock impeller is 11/22 and they don't do well off the bottom.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: HX prop numbers
When talking impeller numbers remember, they will differ from manufacture. Hub design, blade design, blade overlap etc all make a difference in the way an impeller loads the pump, and engine.
Even the same company, impellers will differ. A big hub swirl skat will be different than a standard straight blade scat.
Re: HX prop numbers
I spoke to Skat Trak and was told it is a swirl prop but is too much for a stock 720. This is a Skat Trak 18/23 swirl.
Re: HX prop numbers
Yeah that prop is way too big....& the 720 is a dog on the bottom & wont never pull very well off idle.
Single carb helps the best & I just so happen to have a complete setup for that.
