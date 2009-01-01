Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Replacement cover - 2014 GTR 250 whats the best optionuiqu #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location Michigan Posts 1 Replacement cover - 2014 GTR 250 whats the best optionuiqu So I just picked up a 2014 GTR 250 and need to buy a cover.



Numerous options, price/quality all over the place.



Are there equivalent options to the OEM or do I need to by a genuine SeaDoo one?



Much thanks for you experience and thoughts! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,975 Re: Replacement cover - 2014 GTR 250 whats the best optionuiqu OEM covers are garbage.



Get one made of Sunbrella they last for years. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules