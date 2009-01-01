|
Replacement cover - 2014 GTR 250 whats the best optionuiqu
So I just picked up a 2014 GTR 250 and need to buy a cover.
Numerous options, price/quality all over the place.
Are there equivalent options to the OEM or do I need to by a genuine SeaDoo one?
Much thanks for you experience and thoughts!
OEM covers are garbage.
Get one made of Sunbrella they last for years.
