  Today, 11:57 AM
    promised land
    Feb 2018
    Michigan
    1

    Replacement cover - 2014 GTR 250 whats the best option

    So I just picked up a 2014 GTR 250 and need to buy a cover.

    Numerous options, price/quality all over the place.

    Are there equivalent options to the OEM or do I need to by a genuine SeaDoo one?

    Much thanks for you experience and thoughts!
  Today, 07:31 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Dec 2003
    Sunny Fla
    25,975

    Re: Replacement cover - 2014 GTR 250 whats the best option

    OEM covers are garbage.

    Get one made of Sunbrella they last for years.
