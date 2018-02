Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 87 js 550 exhaust gasket #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location cali Age 54 Posts 2 87 js 550 exhaust gasket Guys, I am running the stock exhaust on my js 550, the large gasket I took out is solid with a pee hole at the top, the new one from SBT is open see picture, which one to use, the pee hole will keep the chamber surrounded with cooling water, the open gasget will let water run out the bottom with the exhaust, give me your cooling theory, also how do you size pictures, thanks.gasket.JPG #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 817 Re: 87 js 550 exhaust gasket The gasket between the headpipe and chamber in your picture is for a half pipe , is that what you are running ? If not it will flood your pipe and kill all power and speed #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location cali Age 54 Posts 2 Re: 87 js 550 exhaust gasket I am running the stock chamber, the gasket on the left is the one included in the set SBT sells for all 80's 550's, I think what you are saying is that I need to put back in one like the one on the right so as to not flood the exhaust, correct? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,543 Re: 87 js 550 exhaust gasket Yes, you are correct. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location MI Age 40 Posts 135 Re: 87 js 550 exhaust gasket So I thought theses are the oem style breadbox gaskets.. water jacket stops at the elbow.

IMG_0745.JPG



While the half pipes had the open (smaller) gasket.. water jacket continues to the half pipe/chamber.

IMG_0746.JPG #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2014 Location MI Age 40 Posts 135 Re: 87 js 550 exhaust gasket Have seen one post, suggesting the OP's solid gasket above was sold to dry a jetpower exhaust, rather than a half pipe. But i'm too new to 550's to know.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=215443&page=6



