Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750sx pipe selection question. #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 576 750sx pipe selection question. I'm building a 300sx/750 conversion ski that will have one of the first Rhaas pump kits and am trying to decide which pipe to run.



Ski specs:

1992 750sx small pin motor with a #20 cylinder ported for freestyle and a re-machined 27cc stock head.

Dual sxr carbs.

Advent ignition.

Lightened 750 flywheel.

Hooker 9/15 or 10/16 impeller.

Might get a pump stuffer kit but on the fence about it.



I have a Factory Pipe exhaust manifold, 2 new 650sx Factory Pipes from the Factorypipedeal.com, Mod and a Limited, and a PJS 750 pipe that was modded to fit into a JS hull.

KIMG0299.JPG



I've always been a 550/650 ski and Factory Pipe fan.



This will be my first exploit into the 750 realm and need some input here. Thanks. Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 11:39 AM . If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,020 Re: 750sx pipe selection question. FP 750 SXI Limited pipe makes tons of power. Has that light switch feeling though. Is the 300sx much more narrow than the sxi? #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,751 Re: 750sx pipe selection question. That PJS pipe will be a higher rpm pipe. Ive rode a 300sx once and am not too familiar with the dimensions and exhaust routing, but I think you may run into issues with both of those if you plan on running the stock fuel tank. Might be better off with a 750 pipe that routes back to the under side of the exhaust since that is what it looks like the 300 does. The factory 750 limited is likely too long to fit. R&D snail pipe might be a good choice, but again, a higher rpm pipe. Not saying that a higher rpm pipe is bad, I'd run one, but everyone has a hard on for max bottom end. -95 750SXI

-90 TS650 #4 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 576 Re: 750sx pipe selection question. I'm going to be removing the oil tank, cutting out the oil tank recess, glassing it over, installing an aluminum rear exhaust pipe out of a 650sx and putting the Waterbox up front. If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #5 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,751 Re: 750sx pipe selection question. Oddly enough, Im joining the club and picking up a 300sx tonight. Not sure what I will be doing with it, stock, 550 swap, or a 650. Whatever happens im going to try to keep it basic. I dont have a crazy build in me right now lol. -95 750SXI

