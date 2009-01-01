pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:54 AM #1
    kawasaki9
    kawasaki9 is offline
    PWCToday Guru kawasaki9's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    Melbourne Australia / Portland Oregon
    Age
    43
    Posts
    479

    TDR water box , triple manifold zxi 1100

    Hi guys looking for zxi 1100 , Stx 1100 or a Ultra 130 TDR box
    postage would be to Portland Oregon
    And a triple manifold for zxi 1100 with a speed plate for some 46 M let me know whats out there thanks again
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:16 PM #2
    c57racing.com
    c57racing.com is offline
    PWCToday Regular c57racing.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Havasu City AZ
    Posts
    69

    Re: TDR water box , triple manifold zxi 1100

    https://www.c57racing.com/store/p42/..._Manifold.html

    Ive got new dasa in stock
    www.c57racing.com

    For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 