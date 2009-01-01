Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 full rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Brighton, MI Posts 11 JS550 full rebuild So I decided to do a full restoration on my 86' JS550pp this winter. Everything was redone, all the way to sanding the hull and repainting it. New short block from SBT, stator restored from JetSkiSolutions. Odyssey Extreme Battery, Full Pump and driveline rebuild, Solas impellar. Ebox rebuilt, all new wires and connections. I'm installing a primer kit for the fuel. I advanced the timing as well and did a rebuild kit on the bn38mm...

Before I continue I want to say my full time job is a mechanic, but I'am not god and do not know everything.

After all the hard work, i went to start it for the first time and she wouldnt start and idle. Even compression at 130psi. Good Spark with the tester. All fuel lines good and carb is pulling fuel through the filter. It will fire for a second with Starter Fluid(and yes it had upper cyclinder lubricant, special stuff I have at work). So I know it is an issue with the carb.

These carbs are the most pain in the butt than any other carb ive ever dealt with.

After another inspection of the carb I have found that the low speed adjuster is ever so slightly mushroomed at the tip. Do you guys believe this would be my issue? I already have one ordered and will be here in a couple days.

I'am considering buying a bn44 and putting that on there if that will solve my problem. Will I need anything more than just a new intake manifold? Carb height spacer for the cable mount? Will my JS550 throttle cable work with the bn44 throttle linkage if I just switch the linkage? Or can I modify it in some way? The throttle cable is brand new so I'm not buying another one.



