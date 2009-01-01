Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha FPP B mod pipe #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 816 Yamaha FPP B mod pipe image.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpg

My own personal B mod pipe , square nose specific , stinger tilts , early model off my 94 SN , had on a 760 limited motor , exhaust hose included , will include bolt sleeves if going to put on 61x cylinder , ALL SKREWS TURN, fresh water only pipe , , pipe well maintained , skrews removed and greased every season , dual cooled manifold , no hacking on this headpipe or manifold , exit area 42mm stock no Mickey Mouse grinding attempts on this one by amateurs , no helicoils , just a nice fitted SN B mod pipe , originaly on Kasters SN that he won the 1996 world finals in novice veterans ski superstock class , sponsored by Bionic Racing , 750$ plus shippin fees

