|
|
-
Resident Guru
Yamaha FPP B mod pipe
image.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpg
My own personal B mod pipe , square nose specific , stinger tilts , early model off my 94 SN , had on a 760 limited motor , exhaust hose included , will include bolt sleeves if going to put on 61x cylinder , ALL SKREWS TURN, fresh water only pipe , , pipe well maintained , skrews removed and greased every season , dual cooled manifold , no hacking on this headpipe or manifold , exit area 42mm stock no Mickey Mouse grinding attempts on this one by amateurs , no helicoils , just a nice fitted SN B mod pipe , originaly on Kasters SN that he won the 1996 world finals in novice veterans ski superstock class , sponsored by Bionic Racing , 750$ plus shippin fees
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules