So I am trying to get my impeller off my '85 js550 pump. I have the splined tool and my prop is stock so it has the hex nut on the nose of it.
I cannot figure out how to get the impeller off. I searched and searched but can't seem to find any videos or forum posts that are helpful.
Does the splined tool get held in a vise while you wrench the impeller off? I've tried multiple ways of trying to get this thing off and I have had no luck. I have tried heating it up and putting some force to it, so I'm wondering if I am not doing it the right way. (Btw I know its right hand threads.)
Thanks