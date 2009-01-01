pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Yesterday, 07:19 PM #1
    b00st
    b00st is offline
    PWCToday Newbie b00st's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    27

    JS550 Impeller Removal?

    So I am trying to get my impeller off my '85 js550 pump. I have the splined tool and my prop is stock so it has the hex nut on the nose of it.
    I cannot figure out how to get the impeller off. I searched and searched but can't seem to find any videos or forum posts that are helpful.
    Does the splined tool get held in a vise while you wrench the impeller off? I've tried multiple ways of trying to get this thing off and I have had no luck. I have tried heating it up and putting some force to it, so I'm wondering if I am not doing it the right way. (Btw I know its right hand threads.)
    Thanks
    '85 JS550 - 750 Swap in process
    Build thread coming after project is complete
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 07:35 PM #2
    jafaboy
    jafaboy is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    MI
    Age
    40
    Posts
    133

    Re: JS550 Impeller Removal?

    Tried a 2 foot breaker bar on the spline tool and 2 foot pipe over wrench on the prop 'nut'? And then more leverage if needed.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 07:47 PM #3
    b00st
    b00st is offline
    PWCToday Newbie b00st's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    27

    Re: JS550 Impeller Removal?

    I tried a breaker bar and a wrench with a pipe over it after heating it. No luck.
    I've honestly never had a problem with heat not getting a "bolt" unstuck.
    I'm wondering if theres a safe way to make cut in the prop to help get it off. I don't need the prop since I have a new one to go on.
    '85 JS550 - 750 Swap in process
    Build thread coming after project is complete
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 07:52 PM #4
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    54
    Posts
    9,540

    Re: JS550 Impeller Removal?

    It's left hand thread.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:59 AM #5
    cteff82
    cteff82 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    Brighton, MI
    Posts
    11

    Re: JS550 Impeller Removal?

    good luck getting it off now. when you go to put the new one on you dont need to tighten it very tight. just did this last week.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 