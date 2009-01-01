Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: JS550 Impeller Removal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 27 JS550 Impeller Removal? So I am trying to get my impeller off my '85 js550 pump. I have the splined tool and my prop is stock so it has the hex nut on the nose of it.

I cannot figure out how to get the impeller off. I searched and searched but can't seem to find any videos or forum posts that are helpful.

Does the splined tool get held in a vise while you wrench the impeller off? I've tried multiple ways of trying to get this thing off and I have had no luck. I have tried heating it up and putting some force to it, so I'm wondering if I am not doing it the right way. (Btw I know its right hand threads.)

Thanks

Tried a 2 foot breaker bar on the spline tool and 2 foot pipe over wrench on the prop 'nut'? And then more leverage if needed. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location IL Posts 27 Re: JS550 Impeller Removal? I tried a breaker bar and a wrench with a pipe over it after heating it. No luck.

I've honestly never had a problem with heat not getting a "bolt" unstuck.

I'm wondering if theres a safe way to make cut in the prop to help get it off. I don't need the prop since I have a new one to go on.

