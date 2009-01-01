Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 717 ring gap question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location FLORIDA Age 46 Posts 223 717 ring gap question I have a wsm platinum kit.piston spec max is 18



I have 22 to 23 is the going to be an issue.



I don't think so but I thought I would ask. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,847 Re: 717 ring gap question That is a lot.....



What is your piston to cylinder wall clearance? I am guessing you are out of spec.



With that much ring end gap you will get a lot of blow by.

