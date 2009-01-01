pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 06:00 PM #1
    original420racing
    original420racing is offline
    Frequent Poster original420racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    FLORIDA
    Age
    46
    Posts
    223

    717 ring gap question

    I have a wsm platinum kit.piston spec max is 18

    I have 22 to 23 is the going to be an issue.

    I don't think so but I thought I would ask.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:17 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,847

    Re: 717 ring gap question

    That is a lot.....

    What is your piston to cylinder wall clearance? I am guessing you are out of spec.

    With that much ring end gap you will get a lot of blow by.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:02 AM #3
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,832

    Re: 717 ring gap question

    Thinking the same as John.
    Last edited by Myself; Today at 11:03 AM.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 