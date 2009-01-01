|
717 ring gap question
I have a wsm platinum kit.piston spec max is 18
I have 22 to 23 is the going to be an issue.
I don't think so but I thought I would ask.
That is a lot.....
What is your piston to cylinder wall clearance? I am guessing you are out of spec.
With that much ring end gap you will get a lot of blow by.
Thinking the same as John.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
