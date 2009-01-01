pxctoday

  Yesterday, 02:10 PM #1
    sxrchris
    Round nose superjet handle pole

    Looking for a rn superjet handle pole. Anything out there?

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-J120A using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 02:14 PM #2
    sxrchris
    Re: Round nose superjet handle pole

    Forgot to add, I'm looking for a stock handle pole

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-J120A using Tapatalk
  Yesterday, 05:29 PM #3
    samuri17
    Re: Round nose superjet handle pole

    Try Wamilton's, he might have a stock one available.
