Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: blaster 1 seat #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2012 Location edmond, ok Age 26 Posts 221 blaster 1 seat Looking for a blaster 1 seat.

Factory yellow would be nice or a shaved one.



Let me know. #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location FLORIDA Posts 594 Re: blaster 1 seat I have 2 shaven jet trim seats I might part with one..





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2012 Location edmond, ok Age 26 Posts 221 Re: blaster 1 seat Originally Posted by jdmforlife Originally Posted by I have 2 shaven jet trim seats I might part with one..





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

Got a price and pic?



Thanks

