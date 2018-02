Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650sx 89 exhaust gasket ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2018 Location FL Posts 5 650sx 89 exhaust gasket ?

About to finally start reassembling this engine and don't see this metal looking gasket in my gasket set (11009a on the image below) . Was this changed out for paper or do I reuse the old one with sealant? There was some red sealant on it when I disassembled likely from the previous owner. Any help appreciated.

Somewhat new to posting question so reposting here since there seems to be more traffic. Any additional input appreciated. Thanks:About to finally start reassembling this engine and don't see this metal looking gasket in my gasket set (11009a on the image below) . Was this changed out for paper or do I reuse the old one with sealant? There was some red sealant on it when I disassembled likely from the previous owner. Any help appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 54 Posts 9,540 Re: 650sx 89 exhaust gasket ? I have reused those with sealant with good success. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,948 Re: 650sx 89 exhaust gasket ? Aftermarket gaskets? The OEM gasket is metal. R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,832 Re: 650sx 89 exhaust gasket ? I prefer the metal ones. Clean yours, spray both sides with copper coat, reinstall it. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules