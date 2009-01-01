Solas 13/18. Or. Skat Trak 4/7 ?
Which is better with 6 vane pump? I'd like more bottom end for pulling tubes and skiers
.
I looked but wasn't sure where to ask for help on this. Too many places. . .
What ski are you asking about?
Solas of course, as you know is a 13/18 pitch.
The Skat 4-7 is actually a 14/17
I would guess the Solas to have a little better bottom end power.
It going in the Super Chicken 650. (Soon to be 900 Triple )
i just put the Solas in.
Thanks again John Z
