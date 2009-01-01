pxctoday

  Yesterday, 05:32 AM #1
    FlyerTaz
    FlyerTaz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie FlyerTaz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Tennessee
    Posts
    24

    Solas or Skat Trak

    Solas 13/18. Or. Skat Trak 4/7 ?
    Which is better with 6 vane pump? I'd like more bottom end for pulling tubes and skiers

    .

    I looked but wasn't sure where to ask for help on this. Too many places. . .
  Yesterday, 08:45 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    9,847

    Re: Solas or Skat Trak

    What ski are you asking about?

    Solas of course, as you know is a 13/18 pitch.

    The Skat 4-7 is actually a 14/17

    I would guess the Solas to have a little better bottom end power.
  Yesterday, 12:17 PM #3
    FlyerTaz
    FlyerTaz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie FlyerTaz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Tennessee
    Posts
    24

    Re: Solas or Skat Trak

    It going in the Super Chicken 650. (Soon to be 900 Triple )
    i just put the Solas in.
    Thanks again John Z
