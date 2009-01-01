Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Solas or Skat Trak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2017 Location Tennessee Posts 24 Solas or Skat Trak Solas 13/18. Or. Skat Trak 4/7 ?

Which is better with 6 vane pump? I'd like more bottom end for pulling tubes and skiers.



Looked around and couldn't find where to ask this question? Last edited by FlyerTaz; Yesterday at 05:15 AM . Reason: More info #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,847 Re: Solas or Skat Trak What Ski?



Skat is a 14-17 Solas as you know is 13/18 I would guess the solas to have better bottom end.

Thanks John Z.

That's the one I'm going with.

