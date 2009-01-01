Solas 13/18. Or. Skat Trak 4/7 ?
Which is better with 6 vane pump? I'd like more bottom end for pulling tubes and skiers.
.
Looked around and couldn't find where to ask this question?
What Ski?
Skat is a 14-17 Solas as you know is 13/18 I would guess the solas to have better bottom end.
Thanks John Z.
That's the one I'm going with.
