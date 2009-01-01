pxctoday

  Yesterday, 12:15 AM #1
    c57racing.com
    PWCToday Regular c57racing.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Havasu City AZ
    Posts
    68

    Used riva red pipe yamaha wb1

    $400.00 SHIPPED IN THE US

    USED YAMAHA WB1 RIVA RED PIPE. GOOD STARTER PIPE WITHOUT DROPPING THE BIG $$$. IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION.

    PURCHASE THROUGH MY SITE LINKED BELOW






    https://www.c57racing.com/store/p231...AMAHA_WB1.html
    Last edited by c57racing.com; Yesterday at 12:16 AM.
    www.c57racing.com

    For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!
  Yesterday, 11:09 AM #2
    jdmforlife
    I dream skis jdmforlife's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    FLORIDA
    Posts
    594

    Re: Used riva red pipe yamaha wb1

    Is the bracket included??


  Yesterday, 12:39 PM #3
    c57racing.com
    PWCToday Regular c57racing.com's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Havasu City AZ
    Posts
    68

    Re: Used riva red pipe yamaha wb1

    yes, i have the bracket to go with it, just not pictured.
    www.c57racing.com

    For all your PWC Parts, Engine Builds, and Repair needs!
