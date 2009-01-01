Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Used riva red pipe yamaha wb1 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 68 Used riva red pipe yamaha wb1 $400.00 SHIPPED IN THE US



USED YAMAHA WB1 RIVA RED PIPE. GOOD STARTER PIPE WITHOUT DROPPING THE BIG $$$. IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION.



PURCHASE THROUGH MY SITE LINKED BELOW













https://www.c57racing.com/store/p231...AMAHA_WB1.html



Is the bracket included??





yes, i have the bracket to go with it, just not pictured.



