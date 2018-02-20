Results 1 to 10 of 10 Thread: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Central Valley, California Age 38 Posts 413 Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump Looking for a good mag pump for my Blaster.



Thanks,



Chris "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein. #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,897 Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump have new skat 12v setbacks with sj drive shaft and wear ring. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,847 Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump New Solas 12 vein large hub, pumps here in stock. Have both 144, and 148mm. We address the bearing problem area with each pump sold, at no additional cost. Each pump is tuned on the lathe to true the bearing area, and reduce press.



https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...et-pumps-1-2-3

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Central Valley, California Age 38 Posts 413 Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump Thanks for the replies guys "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein. #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Central Valley, California Age 38 Posts 413 Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump Originally Posted by john zigler Originally Posted by



https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...et-pumps-1-2-3 New Solas 12 vein large hub, pumps here in stock. Have both 144, and 148mm. We address the bearing problem area with each pump sold, at no additional cost. Each pump is tuned on the lathe to true the bearing area, and reduce press. Last edited by Frikinski; Yesterday at 11:52 AM . "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein. #6 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,897 Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump solas doens't old a candle to real setback skat mag #7 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Central Valley, California Age 38 Posts 413 Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump Hence, a 1/4 of the price. "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein. #8 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2011 Location Kansas City Posts 129 Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump Solas is great option if you don't want to spend the $$ for a Skat. We have one in our SXR and it made a huge improvement in rough water hook-up. We just ordered one from John for our SJ and he has been great to deal with. The issues with bearings is something John can explain to you and what he does to correct it. 16 XFS

11 FZS

08 SuperJet

08 SXR 1100 #9 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,847 Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump Originally Posted by Frikinski Originally Posted by John, you have my interest. Can you provide more details because every reputable builder, racer, and person with any knowledge on these pumps says to stay away from them. And, do you back what you say? If so, I would be a willing buyer.



I do this with every pump we sell, and have many people sending me pumps to fix as well that they have purchased elsewhere.



I have built / sold hundreds of pumps and have not personally had any issues.



There is a big write up over at x-h2o about this. I have also written a tech article for the Water Craft Journal with pictures, and description how I build a Yamaha Pump.



Feel free to call my shop 608-743-1305 if you want to further discuss. I would be happy to answer any question you have.



John

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #10 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Central Valley, California Age 38 Posts 413 Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump Originally Posted by john zigler Originally Posted by We (and others) have had problems early on with the Solas pumps having the front bearing fail. We found the bearing area bore to be tapered and out of round. We straighten the bore, and have worked with a bearing mfg to come up with a new, safe "press" spec.



I do this with every pump we sell, and have many people sending me pumps to fix as well that they have purchased elsewhere.



I have built / sold hundreds of pumps and have not personally had any issues.



There is a big write up over at x-h2o about this. I have also written a tech article for the Water Craft Journal with pictures, and description how I build a Yamaha Pump.



Feel free to call my shop 608-743-1305 if you want to further discuss. I would be happy to answer any question you have.



John



Thanks for the info! I hope others read this who share the same concerns. I'll make a decision one way or the other. Thank you again "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Frikinski Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules