  1. 02-20-2018, 11:31 PM #1
    Frikinski
    Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump

    Looking for a good mag pump for my Blaster.

    Thanks,

    Chris
    "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein.
  2. Yesterday, 02:07 AM #2
    restosud
    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump

    have new skat 12v setbacks with sj drive shaft and wear ring.
  3. Yesterday, 08:59 AM #3
    john zigler
    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump

    New Solas 12 vein large hub, pumps here in stock. Have both 144, and 148mm. We address the bearing problem area with each pump sold, at no additional cost. Each pump is tuned on the lathe to true the bearing area, and reduce press.

    https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...et-pumps-1-2-3
  4. Yesterday, 11:48 AM #4
    Frikinski
    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump

    Thanks for the replies guys
    "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein.
  5. Yesterday, 11:51 AM #5
    Frikinski
    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump

    Quote Originally Posted by john zigler View Post
    New Solas 12 vein large hub, pumps here in stock. Have both 144, and 148mm. We address the bearing problem area with each pump sold, at no additional cost. Each pump is tuned on the lathe to true the bearing area, and reduce press.

    https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...et-pumps-1-2-3
    John, you have my interest. Can you provide more details because every reputable builder, racer, and person with any knowledge on these pumps says to stay away from them. And, do you back what you say? If so, I would be a willing buyer.
    "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein.
  6. Yesterday, 08:28 PM #6
    restosud
    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump

    solas doens't old a candle to real setback skat mag
  7. Yesterday, 09:01 PM #7
    Frikinski
    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump

    Hence, a 1/4 of the price.
    "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein.
  8. Yesterday, 09:55 PM #8
    Baja 252
    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump

    Solas is great option if you don't want to spend the $$ for a Skat. We have one in our SXR and it made a huge improvement in rough water hook-up. We just ordered one from John for our SJ and he has been great to deal with. The issues with bearings is something John can explain to you and what he does to correct it.
  9. Today, 08:55 AM #9
    john zigler
    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump

    Quote Originally Posted by Frikinski View Post
    John, you have my interest. Can you provide more details because every reputable builder, racer, and person with any knowledge on these pumps says to stay away from them. And, do you back what you say? If so, I would be a willing buyer.
    We (and others) have had problems early on with the Solas pumps having the front bearing fail. We found the bearing area bore to be tapered and out of round. We straighten the bore, and have worked with a bearing mfg to come up with a new, safe "press" spec.

    I do this with every pump we sell, and have many people sending me pumps to fix as well that they have purchased elsewhere.

    I have built / sold hundreds of pumps and have not personally had any issues.

    There is a big write up over at x-h2o about this. I have also written a tech article for the Water Craft Journal with pictures, and description how I build a Yamaha Pump.

    Feel free to call my shop 608-743-1305 if you want to further discuss. I would be happy to answer any question you have.

    John
  10. Today, 10:42 AM #10
    Frikinski
    Re: Yamaha Wave Blaster Skat Mag Pump

    Quote Originally Posted by john zigler View Post
    We (and others) have had problems early on with the Solas pumps having the front bearing fail. We found the bearing area bore to be tapered and out of round. We straighten the bore, and have worked with a bearing mfg to come up with a new, safe "press" spec.

    I do this with every pump we sell, and have many people sending me pumps to fix as well that they have purchased elsewhere.

    I have built / sold hundreds of pumps and have not personally had any issues.

    There is a big write up over at x-h2o about this. I have also written a tech article for the Water Craft Journal with pictures, and description how I build a Yamaha Pump.

    Feel free to call my shop 608-743-1305 if you want to further discuss. I would be happy to answer any question you have.

    John
    John,

    Thanks for the info! I hope others read this who share the same concerns. I'll make a decision one way or the other. Thank you again
    "Information is not knowledge" - Albert Einstein.
