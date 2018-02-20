Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1998 Yamaha XL1200 Potential Purchase #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location NC Age 47 Posts 2 1998 Yamaha XL1200 Potential Purchase I am considering purchasing a 1998 XL1200 that has been well taken care of, but has 188 hours. Its never had any work done except routine maint. It comes with a trailer also.

Garage kept in winter, covered in the summer.

Freshwater use only. I plan on a test drive and compression check at minimum.

Is there anything to look out for on this year?

Owner says it will still go 55-57 mph

I assume it may require a top end job before long due to the high hours and age of it.

Seller has it listed at 2000

Assuming it checks out well, what is this ski with trailer really worth, and are parts still available to keep it going for a while?





Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,832 Re: 1998 Yamaha XL1200 Potential Purchase Great ski, great engine, parts readily available. At minimum replace the oil lines and do the balanced return mod on the carb rack.

And yes, thats a 55 mph machine. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2018 Location NC Age 47 Posts 2 Re: 1998 Yamaha XL1200 Potential Purchase Thanks for the advice. I am considering a newer 4 stroke ski now. I really like the 09 and later Yamaha FX HO Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules