  #1
    williamjr
    williamjr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    NC
    Age
    47
    Posts
    2

    1998 Yamaha XL1200 Potential Purchase

    I am considering purchasing a 1998 XL1200 that has been well taken care of, but has 188 hours. Its never had any work done except routine maint. It comes with a trailer also.
    Garage kept in winter, covered in the summer.
    Freshwater use only. I plan on a test drive and compression check at minimum.
    Is there anything to look out for on this year?
    Owner says it will still go 55-57 mph
    I assume it may require a top end job before long due to the high hours and age of it.
    Seller has it listed at 2000
    Assuming it checks out well, what is this ski with trailer really worth, and are parts still available to keep it going for a while?


    Thanks
  #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    41
    Posts
    4,832

    Re: 1998 Yamaha XL1200 Potential Purchase

    Great ski, great engine, parts readily available. At minimum replace the oil lines and do the balanced return mod on the carb rack.
    And yes, thats a 55 mph machine.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  #3
    williamjr
    williamjr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    NC
    Age
    47
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1998 Yamaha XL1200 Potential Purchase

    Thanks for the advice. I am considering a newer 4 stroke ski now. I really like the 09 and later Yamaha FX HO
