  #1
    c57racing.com
    Factory pipe yamaha b1

    Looking for a wb1 limited set up or just parts to build one. will buy the manifold, headpipe, and chamber separately if i have to. would also buy a ninja or tnt set up
  #2
    jdmforlife
    Re: Factory pipe yamaha b1

    I have 2 limited chambers


  #3
    c57racing.com
    Re: Factory pipe yamaha b1

    Ok cool. If i cant find a complete set up pretty soon, ill keep it mind. Thank you
  #4
    ericmorrill
    Re: Factory pipe yamaha b1

    I just saw s complete setup in Yamaha section not to long ago
