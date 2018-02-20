Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Factory pipe yamaha b1 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 68 Factory pipe yamaha b1 Looking for a wb1 limited set up or just parts to build one. will buy the manifold, headpipe, and chamber separately if i have to. would also buy a ninja or tnt set up www.c57racing.com



#2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location FLORIDA Posts 594 Re: Factory pipe yamaha b1 I have 2 limited chambers





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Havasu City AZ Posts 68 Re: Factory pipe yamaha b1 Ok cool. If i cant find a complete set up pretty soon, ill keep it mind. Thank you



#4 Top Dog Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 38 Posts 1,245 Re: Factory pipe yamaha b1 I just saw s complete setup in Yamaha section not to long ago Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

