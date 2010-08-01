Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: Dial Gauge Recommendation for setting Ignition Timing? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 398 Dial Gauge Recommendation for setting Ignition Timing? Merry Christmas guys and gals!



Do any of you have a link or other recommendation for Dial Gauge for setting Ignition Timing with the spark plug hole adapters? Learning Slowly... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,723 Re: Dial Gauge Recommendation for setting Ignition Timing? What engine are you working on? The only adjustment is stator or possibly flywheel key. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 398 Re: Dial Gauge Recommendation for setting Ignition Timing? Myself: Merry Christmas!



'94 701cc Yamaha Superjet 62N engine. I have the replacement stator to install, but I need to make sure that it is correctly timed when I install it don't I?



While I can see how a dial indicator can be used to find top dead center, I don't know how to achieve 15 degrees B(efore)TDC by using it.



It expresses itself in terms of mm, not degrees.



Additionally, I don't see how I can tell when the plug sparks if the flywheel is off.



I know this can't be magic, but I am having trouble finding info on it and although my oem Yamaha Superjet Service Manual describes the Dial Indicator for engine tuning under the Special Tools section, nowhere does the manual say how to use the dial indicator or how to time the engine.



If you have any good links for timing the Yamaha 94 701cc Superjet, will you please share them?



(I am going to have to run to the Post Office to pick up one of my wife's Christmas presents before they close, so I will check back when I return.) Last edited by E350; Yesterday at 07:13 PM . Learning Slowly... #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,923 Re: Dial Gauge Recommendation for setting Ignition Timing? There is a mesurement in mm.mabey in the specs. R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 49 Posts 6,967 Re: Dial Gauge Recommendation for setting Ignition Timing? 1.496 down the bore Check out wax racing on facebook for all your billet ski parts your looking for #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location Cincinnati Age 49 Posts 167 Re: Dial Gauge Recommendation for setting Ignition Timing? There is a mathematical relationship (formula) between the rotation of the crankshaft and the vertical travel distance of the piston. Each one degree of rotation translates to a sum quantity of millimeters to travel. The key measurements that you need to know is the rod length and the crankshaft web offset. From there you can figure out how many millimeters of piston travel corresponds to 15 degrees of advance before top dead center. The number is probably around 1.5 mm but you need that exact number to two decimal places and a dial gauge that's that accurate. As well, make sure the piston is as square as possible in the cylinder by rocking past that distance and bringing it back to that distance. Last edited by johnjetski; Yesterday at 10:48 PM . 1992 750SX Limited

1993 750SX Modified

1996 Wave Blaster Stock

2003 Super Jet Stock

2005 800SX-R Stock

2009 800SX-R Stock #7 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 398 Re: Dial Gauge Recommendation for setting Ignition Timing? Waxhead and for others who may be interested, here is the link for the Yamaha Special Tool Dial Gauge (and extension recommended) by Yamaha in my oem Service Manual:



https://www.yocracing.com/accessory_...product=709648



yu-03097-b.jpg Last edited by E350; Yesterday at 11:23 PM . Learning Slowly... #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 49 Posts 6,967 Re: Dial Gauge Recommendation for setting Ignition Timing? Originally Posted by johnjetski Originally Posted by There is a mathematical relationship (formula) between the rotation of the crankshaft and the vertical travel distance of the piston. Each one degree of rotation translates to a sum quantity of millimeters to travel. The key measurements that you need to know is the rod length and the crankshaft web offset. From there you can figure out how many millimeters of piston travel corresponds to 15 degrees of advance before top dead center. The number is probably around 1.5 mm but you need that exact number to two decimal places and a dial gauge that's that accurate. As well, make sure the piston is as square as possible in the cylinder by rocking past that distance and bringing it back to that distance. Check out wax racing on facebook for all your billet ski parts your looking for #9 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2002 Location gold coast Age 49 Posts 6,967 Re: Dial Gauge Recommendation for setting Ignition Timing? Originally Posted by E350 Originally Posted by Waxhead and for others who may be interested, here is the link for the Yamaha Special Tool Dial Gauge (and extension recommended) by Yamaha in my oem Service Manual:



https://www.yocracing.com/accessory_...product=709648



yu-03097-b.jpg and for others who may be interested, here is the link for the Yamaha Special Tool Dial Gauge (and extension recommended) by Yamaha in my oem Service Manual: Check out wax racing on facebook for all your billet ski parts your looking for Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules