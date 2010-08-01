Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Free X2 hull 1989 no paperwork #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Lake Stevens, Wa Age 33 Posts 85 Free X2 hull 1989 no paperwork I have a 89 x2 I was going to restore but too many projects. Free, comes with hood, but no paperwork. Also have a JS550 with fresh paint and other parts but has carburetor issues. I would like $400 for that, have all paperwork for that to get title. I am in Lake Stevens, Wa just north of Seattle. I will not ship.IMG_0272.JPGIMG_0273.JPG



Let me know



Tyler #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 49 Re: Free X2 hull 1989 no paperwork Pics of the 550 hull? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules