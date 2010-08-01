pxctoday

  Yesterday, 12:08 PM
    powerstroke250r
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Lake Stevens, Wa
    Age
    33
    Posts
    85

    Free X2 hull 1989 no paperwork

    I have a 89 x2 I was going to restore but too many projects. Free, comes with hood, but no paperwork. Also have a JS550 with fresh paint and other parts but has carburetor issues. I would like $400 for that, have all paperwork for that to get title. I am in Lake Stevens, Wa just north of Seattle. I will not ship.IMG_0272.JPGIMG_0273.JPG

    Let me know

    Tyler
  Yesterday, 07:32 PM
    candysucker
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    49

    Re: Free X2 hull 1989 no paperwork

    Pics of the 550 hull?
