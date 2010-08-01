|
W.T.B. or Trade for Gen. 1 X-2.
Running or not.Bare hull.Any year.
With paperwork.
Prefer unmolested,stock.
Long Island ,New York area.
Also have lots of 550 SX stuff to trade.
Including 550 SX HULL & paperwork.
Top Dog
Re: W.T.B. or Trade for Gen. 1 X-2.
I have a bunch of options in Miami. Plenty of ppl coming this way for the free ride. If thats not too far shoot me a Pm.
