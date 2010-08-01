pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:08 AM
    deadendcustoms
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    7

    W.T.B. or Trade for Gen. 1 X-2.

    Running or not.Bare hull.Any year.
    With paperwork.
    Prefer unmolested,stock.
    Long Island ,New York area.

    Also have lots of 550 SX stuff to trade.
    Including 550 SX HULL & paperwork.
  Yesterday, 10:10 AM
    madd_dips
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Miami Beach
    Posts
    1,205

    Re: W.T.B. or Trade for Gen. 1 X-2.

    I have a bunch of options in Miami. Plenty of ppl coming this way for the free ride. If thats not too far shoot me a Pm.
