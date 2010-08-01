|
Oops.. 550 leakdown fail
So I went off half-****ed last fall and bought myself an 82 550 to tinker with over the winter. I tore it down, replaced the crank, new seals and gaskets, gave it a hone and new rings. As I was cleaning off the old gaskets, I noticed there's a small indentation on the bottom case where it mates with the cylinders. Long story short, after putting it back together it's leaking where the dent is. Is there anything I can do or is it a case for a new case?
Re: Oops.. 550 leakdown fail
Negative ghost rider, case is toastered
Re: Oops.. 550 leakdown fail
post a pic.maybe a small resurfacing of case and thicker base gasket to make up for it or a bit of jb weld?
Re: Oops.. 550 leakdown fail
you can use some yamabond or 1211 along with the gasket that will seal it up. hondabond is the same thing. you can find it at a local motorcycle shop.
Re: Oops.. 550 leakdown fail
Given the fact that I've spent more already than I had expected, I figure another little bit for a more solid case isn't a bad idea. I like the idea of not having a repair/adaptation that far down in my motor. I don't really want to go back in anytime soon.
Appreciate the input!
Re: Oops.. 550 leakdown fail
I wouldnt consider yamabond a "repair" or band aid by any means. Its what you use for the case halves already. Ive even heard of people running no base gasket and just yamabond to raise compression and lower the port timing. If anything you can use it as extra insurance
