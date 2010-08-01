Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Oops.. 550 leakdown fail #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 53 Posts 17 Oops.. 550 leakdown fail So I went off half-****ed last fall and bought myself an 82 550 to tinker with over the winter. I tore it down, replaced the crank, new seals and gaskets, gave it a hone and new rings. As I was cleaning off the old gaskets, I noticed there's a small indentation on the bottom case where it mates with the cylinders. Long story short, after putting it back together it's leaking where the dent is. Is there anything I can do or is it a case for a new case? #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Lodi, CA Posts 422 Re: Oops.. 550 leakdown fail Negative ghost rider, case is toastered





Negative ghost rider, case is toastered

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



Appreciate the input! #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,258 Re: Oops.. 550 leakdown fail I wouldnt consider yamabond a "repair" or band aid by any means. Its what you use for the case halves already. Ive even heard of people running no base gasket and just yamabond to raise compression and lower the port timing. If anything you can use it as extra insurance



