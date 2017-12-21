Just random up in the air question only because I have 260+ hrs now and I'm rebuilding the jet pump as we speak over this winter ( jet pump rebuild kit, Groupk modded Concord Impeller & Wear Ring).... 951 still runs smooth starts right up I was curious if I Should rebuild the topend over the winter or just let it go till she zonks out or at least starts to loose power and rebuild the hole thing...
I have all winter and there's plenty of hours on this 951 motor but like I stated still starts up instantly and smooth.