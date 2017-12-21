Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2002 GTX DI rebuild at 262hrs or keep going? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Sandusky Age 32 Posts 10 2002 GTX DI rebuild at 262hrs or keep going? Just random up in the air question only because I have 260+ hrs now and I'm rebuilding the jet pump as we speak over this winter ( jet pump rebuild kit, Groupk modded Concord Impeller & Wear Ring).... 951 still runs smooth starts right up I was curious if I Should rebuild the topend over the winter or just let it go till she zonks out or at least starts to loose power and rebuild the hole thing...



I have all winter and there's plenty of hours on this 951 motor but like I stated still starts up instantly and smooth. You can only be as good as you dare to be bad #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 56 Posts 3,094 Re: 2002 GTX DI rebuild at 262hrs or keep going? It's time for a complete teardown. Or you could just wait for it to come apart by itself.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Originally Posted by Chester It's time for a complete teardown. Or you could just wait for it to come apart by itself.



Chester It's time for a complete teardown. Or you could just wait for it to come apart by itself.Chester

Thanks Chester,



That's what I was thinking too, just wanted another opinion. Ill probably wait till she zonks out then if I'm rebuilding the hole thing screw it lol... You can only be as good as you dare to be bad #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,722 Re: 2002 GTX DI rebuild at 262hrs or keep going? I have a couple different customers with di machines maintained by me. One has over 400 hours. My advice would be to oreder the in-tank fuel filters and the inline filter kit and change all those. Also check/replace all oil injector lines. Most of the Di and Rfi failures i've rebuilt were from loss of fuel pressure due to clogged up filters. Go ahead and have your fuel injectors sonic cleaned and tested also. Most any performance auto shop can do that for you. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



