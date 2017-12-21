pxctoday

  12-21-2017, 06:25 PM #1
    michaelart
    michaelart is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Mobile, AL.
    Age
    49
    Posts
    322

    Wanted: Stock Superjet short exhaust hose.

    I need the stock superjet exhaust hose that goes from the stock 6m6\61x exhaust pipe to the stock waterbox.
    A song a buddy and I did several years ago, download free. If you like it let me know.
    http://home.mchsi.com/~michaelthompson/welchome.wma
  12-21-2017, 10:46 PM #2
    Laxpro2
    Laxpro2 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    17
    Posts
    144

    Re: Wanted: Stock Superjet short exhaust hose.

    For squarenose superjet?
  Yesterday, 03:21 AM #3
    hungtran11
    hungtran11 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    quanvan22
    Age
    31
    Posts
    23

    Re: Wanted: Stock Superjet short exhaust hose.

  Yesterday, 10:59 AM #4
    michaelart
    michaelart is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Mobile, AL.
    Age
    49
    Posts
    322

    Re: Wanted: Stock Superjet short exhaust hose.

    yes
    A song a buddy and I did several years ago, download free. If you like it let me know.
    http://home.mchsi.com/~michaelthompson/welchome.wma
