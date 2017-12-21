|
|
-
WTB: js550 bored OE reduction nozzle
Hey gang,
Looking for an OE bored js550 reduction nozzle, for a 550 pump.
Not extremely particular on the ID. If you have one, please DM and let me know.
This will be used on my ported PP build as I've never run anything besides the stock nozzle.
thank you!
Last edited by candysucker; 12-21-2017 at 02:38 PM.
Reason: added pump application
-
Top Dog
Re: WTB: js550 bored OE reduction nozzle
I may have a couple bored OEM reduction nozzles in stock. I'll check...
I also have a mint OCEAN PRO reduction nozzle for a 550 pump as well.
Patrick Goldsworthy
Region 1 / Vintage Ski / #28
Chris "Fish" Fischetti & Victor "The Slasher" Sheldon
-
Re: WTB: js550 bored OE reduction nozzle
Thanks Rompn. Interested in trying a bored OE before an OP. I would like to experience the difference of stock vs. say, 67/68mm before the large OP.
Originally Posted by Rompn
I may have a couple bored OEM reduction nozzles in stock. I'll check...
I also have a mint OCEAN PRO reduction nozzle for a 550 pump as well.
-
Re: WTB: js550 bored OE reduction nozzle
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules