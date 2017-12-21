pxctoday

  12-21-2017, 02:34 PM
    candysucker
    WTB: js550 bored OE reduction nozzle

    Hey gang,

    Looking for an OE bored js550 reduction nozzle, for a 550 pump.

    Not extremely particular on the ID. If you have one, please DM and let me know.
    This will be used on my ported PP build as I've never run anything besides the stock nozzle.

    thank you!
  12-21-2017, 04:24 PM
    Rompn
    Re: WTB: js550 bored OE reduction nozzle

    I may have a couple bored OEM reduction nozzles in stock. I'll check...
    I also have a mint OCEAN PRO reduction nozzle for a 550 pump as well.
  12-21-2017, 06:53 PM
    candysucker
    Re: WTB: js550 bored OE reduction nozzle

    Thanks Rompn. Interested in trying a bored OE before an OP. I would like to experience the difference of stock vs. say, 67/68mm before the large OP.
    hungtran11
