  12-21-2017, 06:50 AM
    covebound
    covebound is offline
    PWCToday Regular covebound's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Brigantine, NJ
    Posts
    138

    ZXI STX pump housing

    I have a brand new OEM ZXI/STX pump housing/liner/vane assembly. I bought this and never used it, it's still in the factory wrapper. These are $299 from Kawai part suppliers. I'll take $125 shipped (US only).

    If your liner is swollen or vanes busted up, this is your part.
    Last edited by covebound; 12-21-2017 at 06:50 AM.
