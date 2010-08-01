Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1100 zxi 96 help #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2012 Location ILLINOIS Age 31 Posts 1,806 1100 zxi 96 help hey guys, needing a little help/favor. long stort short i build a jet jon out of 1996 zxi 1100 and when i got the ski none of the gauges worked. only the start and stop switch and it runs great. while i had it all out of the ski i checked connections and wires and everything seems good. So i am asking if someone has a CDI box i could borrow/use to see if that is my problem before i got spending 200+ on a used one. I am south chicago IL . i will pay for shipping there and back if someone will lend me one to try. I would REALLY REALLY appriectiate it! I have not been active here much latley but please look me up, i have no bad deals and i am not a CROOK

please let me know

Make sure the small ground wire is grounded (it usually goes to battery - terminal) if it's not connected none of the gauges work on ZXI

