pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:15 PM #1
    motodemon8
    motodemon8 is online now
    Top Dog motodemon8's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    ILLINOIS
    Age
    31
    Posts
    1,806

    1100 zxi 96 help

    hey guys, needing a little help/favor. long stort short i build a jet jon out of 1996 zxi 1100 and when i got the ski none of the gauges worked. only the start and stop switch and it runs great. while i had it all out of the ski i checked connections and wires and everything seems good. So i am asking if someone has a CDI box i could borrow/use to see if that is my problem before i got spending 200+ on a used one. I am south chicago IL . i will pay for shipping there and back if someone will lend me one to try. I would REALLY REALLY appriectiate it! I have not been active here much latley but please look me up, i have no bad deals and i am not a CROOK
    please let me know
    thanks
    YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH BOOOOOOOOOOI
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:21 PM #2
    rzhukov
    rzhukov is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    WA
    Posts
    87

    Re: 1100 zxi 96 help

    Make sure the small ground wire is grounded (it usually goes to battery - terminal) if it's not connected none of the gauges work on ZXI
    Last edited by rzhukov; Today at 01:21 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests)

  1. 2Smoker,
  2. motodemon8,
  3. Rmason256

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 