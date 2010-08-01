|
F.S. UMI Steer system for SXR with aftermarket Yamaha type pole (UMI, RRP, RRP, etc)
For sale, UMI steer parts for SXR with Yamaha type aftermarket handle pole. (RRP, Blowsion, AC, ect)
Individual pieces / prices;
UMI Steer plate = $30
UMI Bearing Mount kit = $75
UMI Handle bar clamps = $15
Purchase all together for $100 + s&h
For payment I take Visa, and Master Card.
John
watcon@watcon.com
steer plate Kaw JS14105 .JPGsteer plate mount kit .JPGSteer clamps .JPG
