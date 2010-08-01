Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: gsx limited in north alabama #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 390 gsx limited in north alabama its a 97 or 98, i forget. i want to say its the one that has the more desirable version the 951. Ski belongs to my dad, he bought it from the neighbors at the lake, it was sitting in her garage for 7-8 years after her husband passed. We went though it and rebuilt the carbs right before summer. Also put a wear ring in, pump is flawless. We don't ride it due to having a whole mess of skis. clear title in hand. Runs good. fresh agm battery. vts works. I think all the gauges work. throwing in the cover. This ski just sits covered in the shop. Its pretty clean. minimal sun damage. seat is good.



DSC02066.JPG



DSC02067.JPG



DSC02065.JPG



DSC02075.JPG



DSC02064.JPG



No trailer unless you want to pick up an expensive shorelander double to go with it.



asking 2,500 OBO Please say something if that price does not seem fair.



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules