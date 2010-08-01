|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
gsx limited in north alabama
its a 97 or 98, i forget. i want to say its the one that has the more desirable version the 951. Ski belongs to my dad, he bought it from the neighbors at the lake, it was sitting in her garage for 7-8 years after her husband passed. We went though it and rebuilt the carbs right before summer. Also put a wear ring in, pump is flawless. We don't ride it due to having a whole mess of skis. clear title in hand. Runs good. fresh agm battery. vts works. I think all the gauges work. throwing in the cover. This ski just sits covered in the shop. Its pretty clean. minimal sun damage. seat is good.
DSC02066.JPG
DSC02067.JPG
DSC02065.JPG
DSC02075.JPG
DSC02064.JPG
No trailer unless you want to pick up an expensive shorelander double to go with it.
asking 2,500 OBO Please say something if that price does not seem fair.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules