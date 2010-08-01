|
TaintlessEd, buy with confidence!!!
Had a smooth transaction with him but ran into a slight bump, he was very understanding and made it right! Easy communication and hassale free! Dont hesitate to purchase from him!
Re: TaintlessEd, buy with confidence!!!
I appreciate! Text me when that carb body gets there and youre satisfied!
Re: TaintlessEd, buy with confidence!!!
