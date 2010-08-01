Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62T/62T Engine over 150/150 Compression with electronics and other parts. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 82 62T/62T Engine over 150/150 Compression with electronics and other parts. Hi everyone, I have a full 62T/62T Dual carb setup plus electronics for sale. This is a full swap, everything you need, it has over 150/150 compression in each cylinder, and gets good spark. If you text me, I can send a video showing compression, and spark testing. Let me know if you need any parts from it. You can message me here or text me at 774two003738.

Prices:

Short Block: $400

Carbs, Intake, Reeds, Stock Flame Arrestor: $175

Full Electronics: $225

Raider 701 Exhaust: $50

Starter(Good working doesn't whine): $50

Yamaha Start Stop Switch: $45

If you buy the entire swap, ill sell it for $750



Extra Parts:

Extra Crank laying around: $100

Extra Wet Jet Intake(reeds need replacement): $60

46mm Mikuni(kinda crusty needs to be cleaned: $70

Starter Bendix: $20



