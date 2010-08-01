|
|
-
62T/62T Engine over 150/150 Compression with electronics and other parts.
Hi everyone, I have a full 62T/62T Dual carb setup plus electronics for sale. This is a full swap, everything you need, it has over 150/150 compression in each cylinder, and gets good spark. If you text me, I can send a video showing compression, and spark testing. Let me know if you need any parts from it. You can message me here or text me at 774two003738.
Prices:
Short Block: $400
Carbs, Intake, Reeds, Stock Flame Arrestor: $175
Full Electronics: $225
Raider 701 Exhaust: $50
Starter(Good working doesn't whine): $50
Yamaha Start Stop Switch: $45
If you buy the entire swap, ill sell it for $750
Extra Parts:
Extra Crank laying around: $100
Extra Wet Jet Intake(reeds need replacement): $60
46mm Mikuni(kinda crusty needs to be cleaned: $70
Starter Bendix: $20
Thank You!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules