  Yesterday, 07:21 PM #1
    super
    super is offline
    Frequent Poster super's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    seattle
    Age
    46
    Posts
    203

    Prop Pitch for 750 Super Chicken?

    What pitch and brand work well on a Super Chicken with a 750 and the usual mods including pipe and water box. I have heard the 10/16 or 10/18 work well, thanks, Jason.
  Today, 12:27 PM #2
    mcn6
    mcn6 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home mcn6's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2006
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,853

    Re: Prop Pitch for 750 Super Chicken?

    I don't know about the SC, but the dog in your avatar seems pretty happy with what's in there now, maybe?



