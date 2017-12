Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki TS 650 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Norway Posts 5 Kawasaki TS 650 Hi!

I need a new impeller for my ts 650, should i go for a stock impeller or something else? i also wonder if there is any performance parts for these? anu other things i should do or look for when it has been sitting for 10+ years?

sorry for my bad english.. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules