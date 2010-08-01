Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kidde 5BC direct replacement for X4 hull bins? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Portland/Mt Hood Oregon Posts 205 Kidde 5BC direct replacement for X4 hull bins? If we need replacement extinguisher, it there a direct replacement to the Kidde 5BC?



Looking around, it looks to be discontinued, and all common sources seem to have moved to the 10BC, a larger diameter frame which does NOT fit the bins allotted container correctly.



Any easy solutions?



Modeling a new pin to 3D print for my good existing extinguishers now if there is no avalible direct replacements? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules