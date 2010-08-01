|
Kidde 5BC direct replacement for X4 hull bins?
If we need replacement extinguisher, it there a direct replacement to the Kidde 5BC?
Looking around, it looks to be discontinued, and all common sources seem to have moved to the 10BC, a larger diameter frame which does NOT fit the bins allotted container correctly.
Any easy solutions?
Modeling a new pin to 3D print for my good existing extinguishers now if there is no avalible direct replacements?
