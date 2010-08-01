I received 4 Honda ski's for part out - 3 Partial 2002/2003 F-12 Non turbo units all with the digital display meters showing between 77 & 144 hours. Also, a fully functional 2007 F-12X Turbo unit with a delaminating hull. I have almost finished parting out the 3 F-12's and will likely get to the F-12X in a week or so. I have all sorts of parts from sensors controls and cables to heads, cases and crank shafts. Obviously my inventory will become more thin as time goes on. Just shoot me a PM or reply if you need something
I only sell quality clean tested parts out of fresh water ski's not greasy saltwater junk.
Here's a few random pics as just a small sample of what I have -