Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Yamaha Wave Venture 701 vs 760/1100 (pump Question) #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 592 Yamaha Wave Venture 701 vs 760/1100 (pump Question) I recently purchase a very low hours (under 100) Wave venture 701 that had a locked pump. I have since pulled the entire pump tunnel and pump assembly because things were so jammed I was having a heck of a time getting the pump removed otherwise (and with winter coming I just wanted to get it out and onto the bench). A friend of mine has an Venture 1100 with bad motor that he is offer me for parts, but before I take him up on the offer I have a few questions for the group .



I know that the majority of the 701 skis run the 144mm pump and that the 760/1100 skis run the 155mm pump. With that being said, I realized the physical size of the 144&155 pumps are obviously different but is it possible to do a complete pump swap (pump tunnel to steering nozzle) or do the two pumps have different mounting applications. Any help is greatly appreciate .



I realize that the Raiders and Venture all the 6 motor mount points to accept with a 2 or 3 cylinder motor, so does that mean the hulls can accept either the 144 or 155 pump? #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 592 Re: Yamaha Wave Venture 701 vs 760/1100 (pump Question) Anyone......? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 49 Posts 8,600 Blog Entries 5 Re: Yamaha Wave Venture 701 vs 760/1100 (pump Question) Technically, 94 (purple) raiders don't have the extra bosses for motor mounts.



144 venture/wr3 pumps can be had fairly cheap. I probably have a few. Or you can probably repair the pump you have fairly cheaply. I hate wrenching on ventures. There just isn't any room. Silly how they built such a huge ski but left no room to work on them. I really wouldn't want to bother trying to swap the driveline like you're suggesting, but it is doable.



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 41 Posts 4,721 Re: Yamaha Wave Venture 701 vs 760/1100 (pump Question) The 98 and up venture/xl700 use the 155 pump with a very low pitch impeller. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



I'd rebuilt the 1100 enginge before the 144 pump. It may just need a pistion. Like said above parts are cheep. You said "it's winter" rite? Take the best parts of the two and make one.

