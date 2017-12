Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Re-building a stator #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location MI - Webberville Posts 5 Re-building a stator Can you change both coils and clean it with all new wiring and be good?

Or is there more you have to do? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 52 Posts 6,035 Re: Re-building a stator In general, yes, that is all you will need to do. But you definitely need to fix the cause of the failure. The coils/wiring usually don't fail on their own -- they are usually destroyed by another troublemaker such as a faulty starter connection, flywheel removing puller bolts inserted too far (fix the mechanic in this case!), loose flywheel, etc.



its a 550 engine

it was giving to me, so i don't know the cause of it going bad,other than being old. I just want to build up another Engine for a spare

