Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Honda Aquatrax F-12 / F-12X Part Out - PARTS! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location AZ Posts 167 Honda Aquatrax F-12 / F-12X Part Out - PARTS! Want to let all the PWCToday Honda owners know I received 4 honda ski's for part out - 3 Partial 2002/2003 F-12 Non turbo units all with the digital display meters showing between 77 & 144 hours. Also, a fully functional 2007 F-12X Turbo unit with a delaminating hull. I have almost finished parting out the 3 F-12's and will likely get to the F-12X in a week or so. I have all sorts of parts from sensors controls and cables to heads, cases and crank shafts. Obviously my inventory will become more thin as time goes on. Just shoot me a PM or reply if you need something



I only sell quality clean tested parts out of fresh water ski's not greasy corroded saltwater junk.



I'm not allowed many pics but here's a few random pics as just a small sample of what I have -





Hey man this is Andy, I think I bought a instrument cluster from you recently on eBay

