  1. 12-17-2017, 10:41 PM #1
    trxxx250r
    Jul 2014
    AZ
    Honda Aquatrax F-12 / F-12X Part Out - PARTS!

    Want to let all the PWCToday Honda owners know I received 4 honda ski's for part out - 3 Partial 2002/2003 F-12 Non turbo units all with the digital display meters showing between 77 & 144 hours. Also, a fully functional 2007 F-12X Turbo unit with a delaminating hull. I have almost finished parting out the 3 F-12's and will likely get to the F-12X in a week or so. I have all sorts of parts from sensors controls and cables to heads, cases and crank shafts. Obviously my inventory will become more thin as time goes on. Just shoot me a PM or reply if you need something

    I only sell quality clean tested parts out of fresh water ski's not greasy corroded saltwater junk.

    I'm not allowed many pics but here's a few random pics as just a small sample of what I have -


  2. Yesterday, 10:50 PM #2
    dross99_si
    Jul 2017
    Florida
    Re: Honda Aquatrax F-12 / F-12X Part Out - PARTS!

    Hey man this is Andy, I think I bought a instrument cluster from you recently on eBay
