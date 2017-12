Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB OEM bilge hoses and mount clamp #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,892 WTB OEM bilge hoses and mount clamp I'm starting to put my build together after doing all the body work and re-painting and I find I'm missing the stock bilge hoses and the clamp that mounts the hose to the thru hull bearing. Anybody got a parts x2 laying around that doesn't want a fortune for the hoses? I looked on e-bay but the prices are ridiculous. shoot me a PM if you can help an old man out Last edited by hooka-2; 12-17-2017 at 04:53 PM . Reason: spelling 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules