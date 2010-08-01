Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SX750 Engine Mounts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location New Zealand Posts 28 SX750 Engine Mounts Anyone got a good contact for new engine mounts?

Been checking online and it looks like I need to start selling drugs to afford the bloody things.

Re: SX750 Engine Mounts
Not sure what state your old ones are in.

Consider this mod.

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=369581



Alternatively, check www.shopsbt.com for the mounts you need. They will list the other models of Kawasaki they will work on. Then see is you can find one of those model that is being parted out in aotearoa.

Ka kite ano! #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location New Zealand Posts 28 Re: SX750 Engine Mounts ka mau te pai!!



