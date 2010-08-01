pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 09:46 PM #1
    Cambo
    SX750 Engine Mounts

    Anyone got a good contact for new engine mounts?
    Been checking online and it looks like I need to start selling drugs to afford the bloody things.
  2. Yesterday, 11:36 PM #2
    jby257
    Re: SX750 Engine Mounts

    Not sure what state your old ones are in.
    Consider this mod.
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=369581

    Alternatively, check www.shopsbt.com for the mounts you need. They will list the other models of Kawasaki they will work on. Then see is you can find one of those model that is being parted out in aotearoa.
    Ka kite ano!
  3. Today, 12:03 AM #3
    Cambo
    Re: SX750 Engine Mounts

    ka mau te pai!!

    I'll give that a crack and see how it goes.
